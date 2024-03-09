Kweku Flick reveals how his new song makes him ecstatic

Kweku Flick

Source: GNA

Ghanaian music sensation Kweku Flick says writing the lyrics of his new song titled “Our Day” always made him happy, considering his rollercoaster music journey.

The amazing vocalist, who has been one of the top rising music stars in the country, recently made waves with his “Praise” single featuring the multiple Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni.



The “Our Day” single produced by Apya happens to be Kweku Flick’s first single of the year that has been beautifully curated and a prospect for Afrobeats Song of the Year.



The rhythm of the new song is certainly captivating, with Kweku Flick delivering some catchy hooks with his infectious high-tempo voice, drawing the attention of



listeners.



According to the BKC Music signee, the new song makes him reminisce about some good things that had happened over the past few years after a tough start to his



music career.

“For me, it is a way of remembering my special moments, and I know my fans also have some special moments, so I created this jam for us all to enjoy.



“Music is my life, and I enjoy writing songs that bring positive energy to music lovers, and it was very emotional for me to write this song,” he said.



Kweku Flick added that his new song was a celebration of friendship, thanking all who have helped him climb up to become one of the top music stars in the country.



The song is available across various streaming platforms.



