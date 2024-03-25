Kwesi Arthur outdoors new record label SiSi after ground up exist

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur has disclosed his departure from his former record label, Ground Up.

Despite parting ways with Ground Up, Kwesi Arthur assured fans that he remains active in the music industry.



Notably, he has unveiled his newly established record label, ‘SiSi,’ a name with dual significance, symbolizing ‘Yes, Yes’ and paying tribute to his grandmother.

“I just want to honor her memory. I’m looking to sign other artists in the future. For now, I am projecting mine but I am still supporting others,” Kwesi Arthur said during an interview on Hitz FM.