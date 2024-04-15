Kwesy Lynx will blow next after Black Sherif and King Paluta - Mixtic

He further encouraged Music fans to pay attention to Kwesy Lynx who is passion driven with his style

Ghanaian Entertainment critique and CEO of PPP Mixtic RomRas has called on Ghanaians to support Kwesy Lynx hailing from Atebubu and tipping him as the next big artiste to emerge.

In a post, the entertainment enthusiast acknowledged the brand Black Sherif, Lasmid and King Paluta for their uniqueness and how they have transitioned from emerging to A-list artistes.



He further encouraged Music fans to pay attention to Kwesy Lynx who is passion driven with his style dubbed “Highlife drill”, something new but a marketable sound that will project highlife music.

“I met Kwesy Lynx today and I don’t have a choice but to make the world know about him”, Mixtic wrote on his Facebook wall.



The artiste has Suzana, Prayer, Upset, Uwombor, Right Away and other great tunes to his credit and passionate about selling the Ghanaian sound (Highlife) to the world.