Entertainment
LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts packed final edition of United Showbiz for 2023

Sat, 30 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment news analysis programme is on.

Host MzGee is hosting six guests as they dissect the major industry issues.

Her panel includes the usual suspects:

A Plus

Mr. Logic

Bullgod

and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Others include Amanda Jissih, Vida Adutwumwaa and Mc Yaa Yeboah.

Two other year-in-review slots advertised include a chat with Daughters of Glorious Jesus and another with Jack Alolome, Rama Antwi and Perez.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.live
