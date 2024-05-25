Entertainment

LORD unveils official art cover and tracklist for anticipated "LTTW" EP

IMG 20240525 WA0003 Cover art of LTTW Ep

Sat, 25 May 2024

UK rapper LORD has unveiled the cover and tracklist for his EP "LTTW" (Lord To The World), featuring Ghanaian stars Medikal, Article Wan, and Kahpun.

LORD's musical journey started at 11, forming a group called "3 of a Kind" at 13, which disbanded by 15.

After a hiatus, he returned to music at 21 with his single "Every Night," gaining traction and appearing on reality TV.

At 25, his release "Stitches & Splashes" caught A&R attention, leading to a deal with Hunta Productions.

Now, "LTTW" promises a fusion of UK and Ghanaian hip-hop, poised to make waves in the industry.

