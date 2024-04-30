‘Label me 85, it’s your choice’ – McBrown to age critics

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Responding to doubts about her age, Nana Ama McBrown addressed critics who questioned her stated age of 46.

Actress Pascaline Edwards' revelation about her age and struggles in the industry sparked speculation regarding McBrown's age.



Despite skepticism about her age claims, McBrown asserted that she feels no obligation to prove her age to skeptics.



She pointed out her late entry into the industry, emphasizing that she wasn't acting when Pascaline was already a celebrated figure.

McBrown dismissed concerns about her age, stating, "If you want to think of me as an 85-year-old, that’s fine by me."



She asserted that such opinions have no impact on her career or finances.