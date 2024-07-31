Entertainment

Laziness and poor planning make celebrities poor in old age – Victoria Sarfo

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Victoria Sarfo suggests that celebrities often face difficulties later in life due to lack of planning and laziness.

Gospel musician Victoria Sarfo suggests that celebrities often face difficulties later in life due to lack of planning and laziness. She emphasizes the importance of diversifying investments and planning ahead, citing her own restaurant business venture. Sarfo also announced a remix of her song "Jesus Kasa," featuring prominent Ghanaian



Source: Mynewsgh