Leaving DWP was a tough decision - Afronita

Afronita

Former member of Dance With Purpose (DWP) Academy, Afronita has expressed her dissatisfaction with leaving the dance group.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Afronita revealed that parting ways with DWP was a tough decision, driven by her desire to pursue new endeavors aligned with God’s plan for her life.



She acknowledged feeling unhappy about the departure but emphasized her faith in following divine guidance.



Earlier this year, Afronita parted ways with DWP to pursue her solo dance career, a move confirmed by DWP in a press statement.

The academy expressed support for Afronitaa's decision, stating that her departure aligns with DWP's mission to nurture and empower young talents.



Shortly after leaving DWP, Afronita auditioned alongside Abigail of TV3 Talented Kids fame for Britain’s Got Talent, impressing judges with their exceptional skills.



Afronita is now preparing to launch her own dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, scheduled to open on April 14, welcoming children interested in dance.