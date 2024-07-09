Entertainment

Leila Djansi argues not punishing 'psychopath' Chef Smith would prove Ghana's moral, spiritual corruption

Leila Leila Djansi

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Leila Djansi criticized Ghanaian social media for sympathizing with Chef Smith, who falsely claimed a Guinness World Records title without official approval.

Smith tearfully confessed his deception, seeking a platform for his culinary talents to support his family.

Djansi, unswayed by public forgiveness calls, labeled Smith a "psychopath" and advocated for boycotting his services to uphold accountability.

She argued that forgiving should not preclude consequences, citing biblical parallels.

Djansi urged Ghana to reflect on its values amidst a trend of pursuing superficial accolades like GWR titles over more substantive achievements, like Nobel Prizes.

Source: Classfmonline