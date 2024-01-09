Let’s be vigilant, Cheddar is the new NAM1 - Afia Schwarzenegger warns Ghanaians

Afia Schwarzenegger (left) warns Ghanaians against Cheddar (right)

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has warned Ghanaians against Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar after he disclosed that he is the man behind ‘The New Force’ political movement.

She alluded to the scenario of the CEO of Menzgold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 whose outfit is struggling to meet the demands of its customers after their operations were claimed to be invalid.



Afia Schwarzenegger admonished Ghanaians to learn a lesson from NAM1’s Menzgold issues and not fall for the words of Cheddar who claims to salvage the country from the hardship it's grappling with.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger noted that Cheddar is the new NAM1 hence, Ghanaians should not heed his salvation message that he is preaching.



“Not all that glitters is gold, what NAM1 was doing was so fraudulent that it was only idiots that couldn’t see. You all fell for it and now how far did it go? How much of your locked funds have been paid? How many press conferences have you done that he is still sitting on the money? You haven’t been paid yet you are allowing him to rebrand this boy to you that we need salvation.

"If we need it, is it a person with fraudulent papers who will give us salvation? Why didn’t Freedom [Cheddar] use his actual name to hire Independence Square if he knew what he was coming to do was so genuine? Arise, Ghana youth,” she said.



Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.



The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



Cheddar's message

Speaking at his unveiling, Cheddar disclosed he had a vision for the continent.



“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said of his plans for Ghana and Africa.



“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me.



"I didn't tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you," he stressed.

He emphasized that the events of January 7 had given him enough reason to disclose his political identity.



“And if I'm the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me.



"I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I'm that man.



“But I'm that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only for this nation, I have it for Africa too.

"But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he added.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB



