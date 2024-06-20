Let’s have a system to provide equitable allocation of royalties to musicians – Camidoh

Camidoh

Source: 3news

Ghanaian afrobeats artist Camidoh advocates for a fairer music industry, emphasizing the need for equitable royalty distribution and recognition of musicians' contributions.

He criticizes the current system for its lack of transparency and imbalance in payment, contrasting Ghana's approach unfavorably with that of South Africa and Nigeria.



Camidoh argues that Ghana should better value its music industry, citing its potential economic impact.

Additionally, he shares personal insights on using his heartbreak experience to prioritize family and undergo therapy.



Camidoh's comments were made during an interview on TV3's The Afternoon Show, highlighting his concerns and aspirations for the Ghanaian music scene.



