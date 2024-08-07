Let’s work together – Jamaican star Luciano tells Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Luciano

Source: TIG

Jamaican reggae legend Luciano has expressed a strong interest in collaborating with Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, following Stonebwoy’s standout performance at the 2024 Reggae Geel Festival in Belgium.

Luciano praised Stonebwoy's dedication and impact on the reggae and dancehall scene, calling him hardworking and expressing eagerness to work together.

Stonebwoy, who has had a successful year including winning ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards and graduating from GIMPA, is also set to release a new single, “Pray For Me,” featuring Wyclef Jean.



