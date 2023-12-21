'Life has been meaningless since I lost my mother' – Wizkid wails

Popular singer, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has opened up on the pain he is battling over the death of his mother, Dolapo Balogun.

The singer lost his mother in August 2023, during his album tour, ‘More Love Less Ego’ in Europe.



Taking to social media to express his feelings since the departure of his mother, Wizkid has stated that life has since been meaningless without her.



The singer in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, urged his fans to work with God.



He wrote; “Made idk days after I lost my mum. Life has been meaningless! But we dey. Sometimes you have to let everything go. Work with God.”

