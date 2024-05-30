Lil Win apologises for “insensitive” statement rejecting accusations of neglecting accident victims

Lil Win

Source: 3news

Weezy Empire, managing Kumawood actor Lil Win, apologized for their initial response to claims of neglecting accident victims.

Their first statement rejecting the accusations received backlash for being insensitive.



Reflecting on feedback, they apologized, explaining their intent was not to cause distress.



Lil Win postponed his movie premiere in Sunyani scheduled for June 1 to mourn with the family of the deceased three-year-old.

Weezy Empire regrets any unintended distress caused and announced the postponement of the premiere, promising to communicate a new date later.



Tickets purchased remain valid for the rescheduled premiere.



