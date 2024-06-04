Lil Win charged with dangerous driving, negligently causing harm

The case has been adjourned to June 27.

Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm after a fatal accident on May 25.

He was granted bail for GH¢50,000 with two sureties.



Lil Win's lawyer argued that he needs time for treatment for internal bleeding and injuries.



The prosecution requested that he make himself available for further investigation.

The accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, and the family is demanding justice.



Lil Win was arrested after his discharge from the hospital on June 3.



