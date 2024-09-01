Lil Win’s movie “A Country Called Ghana” meets Rivers International Film Festival standard

Menu ›
Lil Win’s film, "A Country Called Ghana," has been selected for the Rivers International Film Festival in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, from October 24-27, 2024. Directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, the film has won multiple awards, including Best Indigenous Film at the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.
