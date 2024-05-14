Lil win reveals reason behind unreleased movie featuring Daddy Lumba

Lil Win

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin, shared insights into a shelved project featuring music legend Daddy Lumba.

In a recent revelation, Lilwin disclosed that despite investing significantly in a movie project with Daddy Lumba, it never saw the light of day.



The decision to withhold the movie stemmed from Daddy Lumba's dissatisfaction with his appearance in the film.

Despite potential commercial success, Lilwin chose to honor Daddy Lumba's wishes, showcasing respect for the music icon's opinion.



The collaborative effort, which also included prominent figures like Ampong and Amakye Dede, remains unreleased, highlighting the importance of artistic integrity and mutual respect in the entertainment industry.