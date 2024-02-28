LilWin’s collaboration with Nigerian actors will revive Ghana's movie industry - Keche

LilWin and Nigerian Actors on set

Renowned Ghanaian music duo, Keche, in an interview on Cape coast-based property FM commended Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, for his collaborative efforts with veteran Nigerian actors in his latest project.

Keche emphasized that Lil Win's initiative would breathe new life into the Ghanaian movie industry, marking a significant step towards its revitalization. They expressed their views during an exclusive session, highlighting the importance of cross-border collaborations in the entertainment sector.



"Ramsey Nouah is still relevant and he’s good, so what Lil Win is doing will open up the Ghana movie industry and go very far because now it’s about interconnection," Keche stated, emphasizing the potential impact of such alliances.



The duo elaborated on the broader implications of Lil Win's collaboration, noting that it would attract both Nigerian and Ghanaian audiences, thus expanding the industry's reach beyond national borders. They emphasized the importance of transcending geographical boundaries to foster growth and reach wider audiences.

"So if he has brought actors from Nigeria, it doesn’t mean that since he’s a Ghanaian actor and he’s been acting with Ghanaians all this while, bringing others from Nigeria doesn’t spoil anything," Keche remarked, underlining the inclusivity and mutual benefits of such partnerships.



Drawing parallels with their own experiences in the music industry, Keche highlighted the significance of collaborating with artists from other countries to broaden one's fan base and penetrate new markets.



"We do music here, but we collaborate with musicians from Nigeria and South Africa because you want to enter into their territory and enlarge your fan base," they concluded, affirming the strategic importance of international collaborations in fostering artistic growth and expansion.