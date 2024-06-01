Lilwin shouldn’t have attended the movie premiere after accident – Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu, Lil Win

Source: Mynewsgh

Kwaku Manu believes Lilwin made a mistake attending his movie premiere in Kumasi after a tragic accident.

Before the event, Lilwin was in a car accident resulting in a child's death and injuries to his team.



Despite Manu advising against attending, Lilwin went, facing criticism for not acknowledging the victim's family.



Manu disclosed in an interview that Lilwin's decision led to hospitalization.

He emphasized the risk of interacting with fans post-accident.



While acknowledging Lilwin's passion for his work, Manu warned against neglecting personal safety.



The incident underscores the balance between dedication to craft and personal well-being in the entertainment industry.



