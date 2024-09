Maame Dokono

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, advised men to stay loyal to women who love them in a TV3 interview.

She warned of divine consequences for mistreatment and highlighted her upcoming book, *The Unforgettable*, which offers relationship insights.

The book launches on September 7, 2024, marking her 60th anniversary in film.



Read full article