Love is a scam - Victoria Hamah declares

Victoria Hamah

Victoria Hamah, the Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women’s Advancement, recently stirred controversy by labeling love as a scam.

In a Facebook post, the former Deputy Minister of Communications asserted that health and money hold greater value than love, sparking debate among her followers.



Hamah's assertion comes after her previous stance against the "superwoman" mentality, which she believes strips women of their femininity and equates them with men.



As a staunch advocate for women's empowerment, Hamah has consistently challenged societal norms through her organization, POWA.

Her latest proclamation challenges conventional notions of love and underscores the prioritization of health and financial stability.



Before her declaration on love, Hamah had previously criticized the idea of being a "superwoman," deeming it detrimental to women's identities and empowerment.