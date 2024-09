Luigi Maclean

Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian Gospel musician Luigi Maclean disputes the idea that Gospel singers performing in vernacular lack substance.

He argues that many enduring songs are in local languages like Ga and Twi, challenging the notion that such music is inherently inferior.

Maclean's debut album, *A Thousand Tongues (Live)*, was released on April 9, 2024.



