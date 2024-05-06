Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Lydia Forson applauds parents embracing children's pursuit of entertainment careers

Lydia Forson.jpeg?resize=889%2C600&ssl=1 Lydia Forson

Mon, 6 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Lydia Forson Commends Parents for Accepting Children’s Aspirations in Entertainment

Ghanaian Parents Shift Perspective, Embrace Careers in Creative Space

Traditionally, Ghanaian Parents Upheld Conventional Career Paths

Evolution: Parents Now Support Children's Pursuit of Creative Professions

Lydia Forson Hails Growing Acceptance of Entertainment Careers by Parents

Forson Reflects on Progress in Entertainment Sector Amid Parental Acceptance

Actress Lydia Forson Highlights Impact of Parental Support on Entertainment Industry

Source: www.ghanaweb.live