Lydia Forson calls for equal treatment of Ghanaian entertainers

Lydia Forson

Actress and entrepreneur, Lydia Forson, has urged the government to provide Ghanaian entertainers with the same respect and opportunities offered to stars from the Diaspora.

Forson highlighted the discrepancy in treatment, noting that visiting Hollywood stars often receive privileges and access to state properties not extended to local entertainers.



Comparing Nigeria to Ghana, Forson emphasized that Nigerians prioritize their own entertainers over outsiders, refusing to give preferential treatment to foreign stars.



She emphasized the importance of self-respect, stating, "We have to treat ourselves with the same kind of respect and other people will respect us."

Forson shared an incident where she accompanied Hollywood stars on a visit to a Chief, and despite her presence, the Chief acknowledged her, emphasizing the need for Ghanaian entertainers to receive similar recognition.



She urged for a shift in mindset, advocating for equal treatment and opportunities for local entertainers alongside their international counterparts.