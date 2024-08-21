Lyrical Joe becomes the most reacted-to rapper on YouTube in Africa

Lyrical Joe

Source: 3news

Lyrical Joe's new rap song, "5th AUGUST 8," has generated widespread excitement among fans and YouTube reactors, who praise his intricate wordplay and sharp delivery. His lyrical prowess is celebrated globally, with reactions highlighting his clever punchlines and metaphors, cementing his status as a leading figure in hip-hop.





