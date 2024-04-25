Lyrical Joe praises Amerado's venture into singing

Lyrical Joe, Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has applauded his counterpart Amerado for exploring singing alongside rapping.

In a recent interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Lyrical Joe expressed admiration for Amerado's versatility, noting that while Amerado excels as a rapper, his foray into singing is a positive development.



Lyrical Joe emphasized that being a singer doesn't preclude one from being a rapper, encouraging artists to explore their full potential without limiting themselves to one genre.



He highlighted the industry's encouragement of rappers to incorporate singing, leveraging tools like auto-tune to expand their musical horizons.

However, Lyrical Joe cautioned fellow artists to carefully consider their artistic paths, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and the potential impact on the industry's dynamics.



He stressed the need for clarity in choosing between rap and singing, acknowledging the challenges faced by those navigating these choices within the music industry.