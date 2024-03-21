MC Yaa Yeboah calls for ban on TikTok in Ghana, citing negative impact on youth

MC Yaa Yeboah

MC Yaa Yeboah, a prominent figure in Ghanaian media, has strongly advocated for the prohibition of the social media platform TikTok within Ghana.

In a recent interview on Neat FM, MC Yaa Yeboah emphasized that the detrimental impact of TikTok on Ghanaian youth outweighs any potential benefits it may offer.



According to her, TikTok has devolved into a platform where negative behaviors among young people thrive, including the dissemination of explicit sexual content, widespread disrespect, profanity, and the promotion of harmful activities.



MC Yaa Yeboah expressed concern that these behaviors are significantly detrimental to the well-being and development of Ghanaian youth.



She further criticized the Ghana Police Service's cybercrime unit for allegedly neglecting to regulate TikTok effectively, instead focusing on individuals who make relatively innocuous posts online.

MC Yaa Yeboah's remarks have sparked a debate regarding the necessity of banning TikTok in Ghana, prompting listeners to consider the implications of the platform's presence within the country.



