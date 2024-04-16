MUSIGA plans annual Ghana Music Festival to boost cultural tourism

Bessa Simons, President of MUSIGA

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has revealed plans to launch a yearly Ghana Music Festival every December, reaffirming their dedication to promoting Ghanaian music.

Bessa Simons, President of MUSIGA, emphasized in an interview with Graphic Showbiz that the festival will serve as a significant platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and attract music enthusiasts and diasporans during the festive season.



Simons expressed confidence in the festival's potential to elevate Ghanaian music and enhance its appeal both locally and internationally.



“We are planning to host a Ghana music festival every December for tourists and visitors to enjoy. This festival is going to bring music from all regions of Ghana and it is going to be so big. So let’s embrace our music, listen to our music, get used to our music, download our music and support our local artistes,” he elaborated.



He stressed that nurturing a deeper appreciation for Ghanaian music is a collective responsibility, urging individuals to actively engage with and celebrate their cultural heritage throughout the year.

“We encourage every radio station to play more Ghanaian music. You know, the more you hear your music, the more you get used to and it becomes embedded in us and we enjoy it more. It doesn't have to be only December,” Simons advised.



Simons also announced plans to deploy musicians and cultural troupes to various tourist sites across the country to showcase Ghana’s rich music and cultural heritage to tourists.



He highlighted the importance of integrating music and dance into the tourist experience, noting that tourists often focus solely on the physical beauty of sites, overlooking the rich musical and dance traditions of Ghana.