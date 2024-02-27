MUSIGLO Introduces Welfare Packages to Support Members

Mrs. Deborah Freeman

The leadership of the Musicians Organisation Global (MUSIGLO) has announced the successful implementation of welfare initiatives aimed at supporting its members, including the Solidarity Fund, which was launched in December 2023 and has been well-received by members.

According to MUSIGLO, the Solidarity Fund was established to foster unity among members and provide financial assistance during challenging times. The organization has hired specialists to manage its activities and has developed a structured administrative framework since its inception.



In addition to the Solidarity Fund, MUSIGLO has introduced various welfare packages, including the Pension Scheme, designed to ensure the financial security and comfort of its members in retirement.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital, hosted by Prince Benjamin (PB), Mrs. Deborah Freeman, the president and founder of MUSIGLO, highlighted the importance of the Solidarity Fund in supporting members' welfare and providing a safety net during difficult circumstances. She emphasized the organization's commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing the fund and distributing resources to beneficiaries.



Mrs. Freeman expressed concern over the plight of musicians who have faced financial difficulties, stressing the need to prevent well-known artists from living in poverty. She underscored MUSIGLO's efforts to address this issue through the establishment of the Solidarity Fund and the Pension Plan.

The welfare programs also aim to assist emerging musicians who lack the resources to produce and promote their music. Mrs. Freeman noted that members contribute to their individual Solidarity and Pension accounts in exchange for additional benefits provided by the organization.



She highlighted the oversight role of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and Peoples Pension Trust (PPT) in managing the pension plan, ensuring compliance and accountability.



Mrs. Freeman reiterated her commitment to improving the working and living standards of MUSIGLO members, leveraging her expertise in the business field to support Ghanaian musicians in the industry. She extended an invitation to musicians, both local and foreign, to join MUSIGLO, an organization dedicated to championing their socioeconomic rights and welfare.



Mrs. Freeman was accompanied by Versatile Minister Moses, MUSIGLO Chairman for Greater Accra and Tema Zone, during the interview, highlighting the organization's collaborative efforts to serve its members effectively.