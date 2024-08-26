Mahama’s return to power is like an insult to Ghanaians – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei criticized the idea of re-electing former president John Dramani Mahama, calling it an "insult" to Ghanaians. In an interview, Osei questioned why Ghana should return to a former leader when the country has over 30 million people and highlighted Mahama's lack of impact on the creative arts.





