Mahama’s return to power is like an insult to Ghanaians – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei 1 Prince David Osei

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei criticized the idea of re-electing former president John Dramani Mahama, calling it an "insult" to Ghanaians. In an interview, Osei questioned why Ghana should return to a former leader when the country has over 30 million people and highlighted Mahama's lack of impact on the creative arts.



