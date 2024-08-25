Mahama spotted fanning Lordina at manifesto launch

John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama

Source: Classfmonline

During the NDC's manifesto launch on August 24, 2024, John Mahama was seen tenderly fanning his wife, Lordina, with a portable fan.

During the NDC's manifesto launch on August 24, 2024, John Mahama was seen tenderly fanning his wife, Lordina, with a portable fan. This affectionate moment, captured and displayed on screens, drew applause from the audience and caused a brief interruption in MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's speech.





