Mahama spotted fanning Lordina at manifesto launch

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
During the NDC's manifesto launch on August 24, 2024, John Mahama was seen tenderly fanning his wife, Lordina, with a portable fan. This affectionate moment, captured and displayed on screens, drew applause from the audience and caused a brief interruption in MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's speech.
