Make more money so you can boldly speak the truth – Kofi Karikari encourages Christian leaders

Kofi karikari

Source: Classfmonline

Gospel singer Kofi Karikari emphasizes his focus on music over entrepreneurship in media appearances, preferring to discuss spiritual and financial independence.

He underscores the importance of leaders working independently to maintain integrity in their teachings, referencing biblical principles and personal responsibility.

Karikari recently spoke on Class 91.3 FM, promoting his album "Lifted High."



