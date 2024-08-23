‘Makoma’ has saved marriages – King Paluta

King Paluta

Source: Mynewsgh

King Paluta revealed that his song "Makoma" has helped save marriages by encouraging respect and commitment. In an interview, he explained that the lyrics emphasize the value of loyalty and responsibility in relationships, prompting women to honor their partners and appreciate their efforts in making their lives better.





