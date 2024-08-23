Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

‘Makoma’ has saved marriages – King Paluta

King Paluta King Paluta

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

King Paluta revealed that his song "Makoma" has helped save marriages by encouraging respect and commitment.

King Paluta revealed that his song "Makoma" has helped save marriages by encouraging respect and commitment. In an interview, he explained that the lyrics emphasize the value of loyalty and responsibility in relationships, prompting women to honor their partners and appreciate their efforts in making their lives better.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh