Managing Shatta Wale is not difficult if you understand him – Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex, the current manager of Shatta Wale, believes that maintaining a professional approach and not delving too much into the artiste's personal life is crucial for fostering mutual respect.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Sammy Flex, expressed his perspective, stating, "Managing Shatta Wale is not that difficult if you understand him. It depends on the individual handling him; you just have to understand him and support his ideas. His private life is not my business, and if there is mutual respect, you can work with him for a very long time."



Flex emphasized the uniqueness of Shatta Wale's approach to his career, noting, "You cannot tell someone like Shatta Wale what to do and what not to do. He understands the game and knows what works for him. I just have to support his dream and give suggestions on anything he tends to do. I have known him for a while now, even before I started working with him, and we understand each other."

When questioned about the potential for a fallout resembling Shatta Wale's past conflicts with Bullgod and Mr Logic, Sammy Flex expressed hope that such a situation would not arise. He conveyed confidence in his ability to handle Shatta Wale, citing his calm demeanor.



"I just hope and pray that it doesn’t come to that. I am the cool type who can handle someone like Shatta Wale. He has had other managers such as Chris Koney, Nana Dope, Willy Wale, Kofi Boat, and there was nothing like that. I believe they had issues, but due to the respect they had for each other, none of what has been happening occurred. I believe his former managers Bullgod and Mr Logic are both extroverts, and with Shatta Wale also being that type, there will always be fireworks," Sammy Flex affirmed.