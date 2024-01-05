Many Ghanaian graduates abroad do menial jobs because certificates don't work - Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone is a Ghanaian Hiplife rapper now based in the UK

Popular Ghanaian Hiplife rapper, Flowking Stone, has shared his views on why many Ghanaians end up doing menial jobs such as washing dishes and car tyres when they travel abroad.

According to him, most university certificates obtained in Ghana are not recognized or accepted in other countries, making it hard to get a formal job.



Making his remarks during an interview on Cape-Coast-based Property FM, Flowking Stone denied rumours that he was doing such jobs in the UK, where he currently resides.



He said that he had realized that certification was very important in the UK, and that most Ghanaians had to start from scratch when they moved there.



He added that this is why many of them opt for jobs that do not require certification, which he said is not a bad thing.



”I don’t wash car tyres here in the UK and I’m not doing any menial jobs like washing of the cooking utensils which is also not bad at all. But here in the UK, what I’ve realized is about certification and most certificates we acquire in Ghana don’t work here outside the country.

“That’s the reason why most people resort to doing menial jobs that don’t need certification here abroad and so you have to start afresh,” he said.



ID/AE



