Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Margaret Barden pays a courtesy call to the high commissioner for Rwanda

IMG 20240627 WA0007 Margaret Barden with the Rwanda High Commissioner

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a significant step towards fostering collaboration and advancing shared goals, the President of Ladies in Media, Margaret Barden paid a courtesy call to the High Commissioner of Rwanda, Her Excellency, Rosemary Mbabazi.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live