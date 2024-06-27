Margaret Barden pays a courtesy call to the high commissioner for Rwanda

In a significant step towards fostering collaboration and advancing shared goals, the President of Ladies in Media, Margaret Barden paid a courtesy call to the High Commissioner of Rwanda, Her Excellency, Rosemary Mbabazi.

The meeting focused on the upcoming Ladies in Media Awards and the innovative "One Book One Child" initiative, which aims to enhance literacy for children in rural community schools.



The Ladies in Media Awards, which is a prestigious event dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in the media industry, has garnered significant attention for its role in highlighting the achievements of female media professionals.



The awards aim to inspire the next generation of media personalities by showcasing the success stories and contributions of women in media.



During the meeting, Margaret Barden discussed the importance of recognizing and promoting female talent in media, particularly in fostering gender equality and empowerment.



Her Excellency Rosemary Mbabazi expressed her admiration for the initiative and reiterated Rwanda's commitment to supporting gender equality and the empowerment of women across all sectors.

Another highlight of the meeting was the discussion around the "One Book One Child" collaboration, an initiative designed to improve literacy rates and educational opportunities for children in the rural communities.



This program aims to provide every child with access to quality reading materials, fostering a love for reading and learning from an early age.



Ms. Margaret Barden elaborated on the goals of the initiative and the positive impact it is expected to have on children's education.



The High Commissioner expressed her strong support for the project, noting its alignment with Rwanda's educational goals and the country's ongoing efforts to improve literacy and educational outcomes for all children.



The courtesy call marked the beginning of a promising partnership between Ladies in Media and the Rwanda High Commission.

Both parties discussed potential areas of collaboration, including joint events, educational programs, and initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women in media.



As preparations for the Ladies in Media Awards continue, the support from the Rwanda High Commission adds a significant boost to the event's profile and impact.



The collaboration with the "One Book One Child" initiative also promises to bring substantial benefits to children's education, reinforcing the importance of literacy as a foundation for personal and societal growth.



