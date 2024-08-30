Marriage benefits women more than men – Brother Sammy

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost
Gospel artist Brother Sammy has sparked controversy by suggesting men should prioritize having children over marriage.
Gospel artist Brother Sammy has sparked controversy by suggesting men should prioritize having children over marriage. In an interview, he claimed marriage benefits women more and advised against it, emphasizing that unconditional love from children is more dependable than the potential instability of marriage, despite his own marital status.
Source: Tigpost