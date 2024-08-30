Entertainment

Marriage benefits women more than men – Brother Sammy

Entertainment Broda Sammy Brother Sammy

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Gospel artist Brother Sammy has sparked controversy by suggesting men should prioritize having children over marriage. In an interview, he claimed marriage benefits women more and advised against it, emphasizing that unconditional love from children is more dependable than the potential instability of marriage, despite his own marital status.



Read full article

Source: Tigpost