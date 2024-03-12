Marriage is more spiritual than physical - Okyeame Kwame advises Kofi Kinaata

Okyeame Kwame and Kofi Kinaata

Okyeame Kwame and Kofi Kinaata recently engaged in a discussion on the essence of marriage, revealing a profound perspective on the institution.

Addressing the dynamics of romantic relationships, Okyeame Kwame emphasized that while physical attraction often influences the initial stages of courtship, its significance diminishes within the context of marriage.



He underscored the spiritual dimension of matrimony, asserting that despite potential conflicts or hurtful encounters, the spiritual bond between partners remains unbreakable.



"Marriage is not about body. It is a spiritual matter. You can’t abandon the spirit but you can do that to the body. The body can insult you and you’d get pissed at the body and withdraw but for spirit, you can’t," Okyeame Kwame shared during the discussion with Kofi Kinaata.



The convergence of the two artists for such a dialogue doesn't come as a surprise, considering their recent collaboration on Kofi Kinaata's latest track, 'Sika', released on March 4, 2024. The synergy displayed in the song has captivated music enthusiasts, prompting curiosity about the partnership between the Rap Dacta and the Fante Rap God.



Expressing his admiration for Kofi Kinaata's creativity, Okyeame Kwame revealed his long-standing desire to collaborate with the artist. He acknowledged Kofi Kinaata's accolades, including his multiple wins for Songwriter of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, which changed the narrative in the industry.

"I wanted to know what is in that head, and I called him for us to do a song together, and during the recording sessions, I realised why he is a great writer, ‘the boy get common sense period’. Very intelligent, very smart, he has learnt the trick and the trade," Okyeame Kwame remarked.



For Okyeame Kwame, the opportunity to work with Kofi Kinaata represents a significant milestone, highlighting the latter's exceptional artistic prowess and contributing to the enrichment of their musical journeys.



