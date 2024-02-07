Marriage is not an achievement - Mary Njoku

Mary Njoku

Renowned Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has sparked a conversation on the true essence of marriage, emphasizing that it should not be considered an achievement, but rather, finding the right life partner should be celebrated.

In a candid expression shared on her Instagram account, the esteemed thespian addressed the societal pressure often placed on women regarding marriage. She criticized the notion that marriage alone signifies success, highlighting the importance of choosing a compatible partner.



"Dear married women, Enough! Marriage is not an achievement. Finding the RIGHT partner is," Njoku emphasized in her post, urging individuals to refrain from pressuring singles into matrimony.



She shed light on the prevalent discontent within many marriages, citing societal expectations as a contributing factor to unhappiness. "Over 60% of couples claim happiness often because of societal expectations," she revealed.

Njoku also recounted the story of Ifeoma, illustrating the consequences of succumbing to societal pressure to marry. "That was how Ifeoma was pushed to marry nonsense," she lamented, detailing the hardships Ifeoma faced, including frequent hospital visits and conflicts stemming from her unhappy marriage.



Despite Ifeoma's struggles, Njoku highlighted the irony of married individuals criticizing single women for their marital status, urging for understanding and space for singles to make significant life decisions without external pressure.



"Rest Biko. Focus on the Economy! And Let the singles BREATHE," Njoku concluded, advocating for a shift in focus towards personal fulfillment and allowing individuals the freedom to pursue happiness on their own terms.