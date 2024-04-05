Marriage is not beneficial to men - Kojo Yankson

Renowned news anchor Kojo Yankson has joined the ongoing discourse on marriage, challenging the notion that it predominantly favors men.
In a bold stance, Yankson cast doubt on the financial advantages marriage offers men, asserting the difficulty in quantifying its benefits compared to those for women.
From a pragmatic viewpoint, Yankson questioned the tangible gains for men in marriage, proposing a simple cost-benefit analysis that calls into question its merits.
He further challenged the audience to identify exclusive privileges or advantages married men possess over their single counterparts, highlighting a lack of definitive benefits.
Yankson's remarks have ignited a debate on traditional perceptions of marriage, prompting reflection on evolving gender roles and relationship dynamics in contemporary society.
“Practically marriage is not beneficial to men” - @THEKojoYankson— Lynx Play (@LynxPlay_) April 4, 2024
Who benefits more from marriage? Men or Women? ????????♂️????♀️
Join the conversation with @iamcrispykay & @ohenebanurudeen and share your opinions with us in the comments.#SayLess #LynxPlay pic.twitter.com/EC0eBEcQYS