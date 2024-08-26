Marry when you are comfortable – Counselor Charlotte Oduro to men Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Entertainment

Marry when you are comfortable – Counselor Charlotte Oduro to men

Charlotte Oduro Red 2.png Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Pastor Mensa Otabil recently argued against waiting for wealth before marriage, sharing his experience of starting with limited resources.

Pastor Mensa Otabil recently argued against waiting for wealth before marriage, sharing his experience of starting with limited resources. In response, marriage counselors George Lutterodt and Charlotte Oduro emphasized the importance of financial stability before marrying, citing it as essential for ensuring a stable and responsible partnership.



Source: Tigpost