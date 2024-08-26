Matthew Perry’s death reveals Hollywood’s ketamine ‘wild west’

Mathew Perry

Source: BBC

On October 28, 2023, actor Matthew Perry died from a ketamine overdose.

He had received multiple injections of the drug, which is used for depression and anxiety but also popular recreationally.



Court documents revealed his struggles with addiction and the involvement of an underground network supplying ketamine.

Five individuals were charged in connection with his death, including his assistant, two doctors, and a street dealer.



The case highlights the booming, often unregulated ketamine market, exacerbated by online clinics and loose prescriptions, and parallels concerns raised during the opioid epidemic.



