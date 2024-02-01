Mawuena Benedictus: English teacher aims for Guinness World Record in marathon eeading

Mawuena

Mawuena Benedictus, a 23-year-old English teacher from Ghana, is embarking on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest reading marathon by an individual.

Scheduled to take place from March 24th to April 1st, Benedictus plans to read continuously for approximately 216 hours over nine days.



In an interview with Joy Prime TV, the official media sponsor, he shared his motivation for the marathon, expressing the goal of cultivating reading habits among students.

"I'm pursuing this Guinness World Record attempt to promote reading habits among students and to encourage Ghanaian authors by showcasing the potential of the literary world," he explained.



The current record for the longest marathon reading aloud is held by Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan), who achieved an impressive feat of 124 hours in Bursa, Turkey, from September 22nd to 27th, 2022.