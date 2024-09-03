McBrown, Van Vicker, other A-List celebrities who attended Selly Galley’s twins’ naming ceremony

Some celebrities that attended the outdooring

Source: Tigpost

Actress Selly Galley and TV host Praye Tietia marked one year since welcoming their twins with a grand outdooring ceremony on August 31, 2024. The event, attended by celebrities like Fella Makafui and Nana Ama McBrown, featured elegant attire and a vibrant atmosphere celebrating the twins' milestone.





