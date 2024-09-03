Entertainment

McBrown, Van Vicker, other A-List celebrities who attended Selly Galley’s twins’ naming ceremony

IMG 20240902 223406 Some celebrities that attended the outdooring

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Actress Selly Galley and TV host Praye Tietia marked one year since welcoming their twins with a grand outdooring ceremony on August 31, 2024.

Source: Tigpost