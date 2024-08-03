Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Mckenzie dreams of working with Chris Brown

Alice M Alice McKenzie

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Alice McKenzie, known for her powerful vocals and philanthropy, dreams of collaborating with American RnB star Chris Brown.

Currently promoting her latest song "Beautiful," Alice, who has received multiple accolades, including UK Based Gospel Artist of the Year, continues to inspire with her music.



Source: Classfmonline