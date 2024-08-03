Mckenzie dreams of working with Chris Brown

Alice McKenzie

Source: Classfmonline

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Alice McKenzie, known for her powerful vocals and philanthropy, dreams of collaborating with American RnB star Chris Brown.

