Medikal Meets UK High Commissioner prior to O2 Indigo mega concert

Screen Shot 2024 04 26 At 11.png Medikal with the British High Commissioner

Fri, 26 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Medikal, gearing up for his O2 Indigo concert in London on May 3, 2024, paid a courtesy visit to Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah.

Warmly welcomed, the rapper and the High Commissioner exchanged greetings and words of encouragement, with the latter pledging support throughout Medikal's stay in the UK.

As part of his preparations, Medikal is set to embark on a radio tour, visiting major studios in London ahead of his highly anticipated concert.

