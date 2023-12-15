Medikal claps back at M.anifest's ‘We don't know each other’ claim

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has reacted to M.anifest’s claims that they do not know each other.
Recently, in a live studio discussion with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on December 14, M.anifest, when asked about his relationship with Medikal said, “No, we don’t know each other. There are many people I don’t know. I know of them but I don't know them”.
However, in a sharp rebuttal to M.anifest’s assertion, Medikal in a series of reactions on his X page, accused the former of being dishonest, stressing that they are very much familiar with each other.
"Funny how best friends quickly transform into enemies, today you don’t know me. Hmm. Sir please he is lying, we know each other very well, we are musicians," he insisted.
Medikal, however, demonstrated his respect for M.anifest and acknowledged his seniority in the music industry.
"I might not be the biggest M.anifest fan but he is a great rapper," he stated.
Meanwhile, netizens have pointed out Medikal’s ‘hypocrisy’ with many pointing out some subtle jabs he once directed at M.anifest.
The ‘Took risky’ hitmaker, was referred to a 2019 tweet where he claimed that M.anifest and Strongman lack hit songs.
