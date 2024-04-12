Medikal explains why he concealed tattoo of Fella Makafui on his arm

Medikal with Fella Makafui

Medikal has clarified why he chose to conceal the tattoo of his wife, Fella Makafui, on his arm.

Medikal was seen in a without Fella Makafui's name, previously inked on his arm.



Following the announcement of their separation on social media, the rapper covered his wife's name with thick black ink.



During an interview with 3Music, Medikal elaborated on his decision, stating that he didn't remove the tattoo on a whim.

Medikal emphasized his desire to safeguard his future relationship and prevent unnecessary conflicts that could arise from having a tattoo of his former partner, Fella.



"I don't want to be intimate with my new girl and have her see my baby mama's name on my hands," he said.