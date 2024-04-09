Medikal proposes cypher for this year's TGMA

Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has put forward a proposal for a Cypher segment at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He suggests that the Cypher should comprise two parts, featuring both established mainstream artists and upcoming talents.



Medikal emphasized the importance of providing a platform for young and emerging rappers to showcase their skills and gain exposure in the music industry. This initiative, according to him, would be an excellent opportunity for budding artists to shine on a prestigious platform like the TGMA.



The rapper took to social media to express his idea, urging fans and fellow musicians to join in making it a reality. In his tweets, Medikal wrote, "Let’s do a TGMA Cypher this year! Name some of the best rappers in the country let’s make it happen."

He further elaborated on his vision for the Cypher, suggesting a two-segment structure that would highlight the talents of both mainstream and upcoming rappers. Medikal tweeted, "Also, @GHMusicAwards I think we should have 2 segments/parts in the Cypher, Mainstream rappers dema own and Upcoming rappers dema own, to give some dope young cats opportunity to shine please."



Medikal's proposal received a positive response from the Ghana Music Awards official handle (referred to as 'Ghana Music Awards X'), which acknowledged his idea with enthusiasm. The handle tweeted, "Big ups to @Medikalbyk for the #TGMACypher idea."



This innovative concept by Medikal comes at a time when the music industry is witnessing an increasing demand for platforms that nurture and promote young talent alongside established artists. Medikal himself earned a notable nomination for Album of the Year at the TGMA with his album "Planning & Plotting."