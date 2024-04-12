Medikal reveals reason behind split with Fella Makafui

Medikal with Fella Makafui

Medikal has opened up about the reason behind his separation from wife Fella Makafui, following his announcement on social media.

The once-beloved celebrity couple of Ghana has reportedly called it quit, surprising their fans and followers.



In an interview with 3Music TV, the rapper openly admitted that he and Fella had disagreed on many things, which ultimately contributed to their parting ways.



"We disagreed on so many things," Medikal stated, offering insight into the challenges that affected their relationship.

Their whirlwind romance had captured fans’ hearts, with many hoping for a fairy-tale ending. However, amidst the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, Medikal and Fella Makafui faced their share of ups and downs. Speculation about their relationship had been fueled by ongoing rumors, leaving their union in question.



Despite the separation, Medikal expressed continued admiration and love for Fella Makafui, especially as the mother of their daughter, Island.